Singapore Grand Prix

The Singapore Grand Prix is a motor race on the calendar of the FIA Formula One World Championship. The event takes place in Singapore on the Marina Bay Street Circuit and was the inaugural F1 night race and the first street circuit in Asia. Spaniard Fernando Alonso won the first Formula One edition of the Grand Prix, driving for the Renault team amid controversial circumstances, when a year later it had emerged that his team mate Nelson Piquet Jr. had been ordered to crash on purpose by senior team management to bring out the safety car at a timely moment to catapult Alonso to the head of the line. The Singapore Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2017, after race organizers signed a contract extension with Formula One Management on the eve of the 2012 event. Every running of the race has featured at least one safety car, a total of 12 safety car deployments since 2008. The running of the race under artificial lights sees the race start at 2 pm CET (8 pm local time), which is the standard time for European Grands Prix, as well as moderating the extreme daytime apparent temperature seen in the tropical climate. Even so, given the race is held just about 172 km from the equator, the cockpit temperature can reach 60 °C (140 °F).